Weather Forecast For Willow Creek

WILLOW CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Haze High 88 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, August 8 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 87 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 32 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



