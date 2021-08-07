Cancel
Willow Creek, MT

Weather Forecast For Willow Creek

Willow Creek Journal
WILLOW CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aoiP_0bKl5rMm00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Haze

    • High 88 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Willow Creek Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

