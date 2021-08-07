Weather Forecast For Willow Creek
WILLOW CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze
- High 88 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
