Zoom has made us all geographically desirable. All we need to do is tune in, and family and friends are delivered to us without the burden of travel. What was missing, though, were the hugs. But hey, you can’t have it all — not during a pandemic — and so we adjusted to a “new abnormal norm,” and for a while, it wasn’t too bad. But now, fully loaded with two shots in our arms, the trajectory changed. We are now slowly being released from the confines of solitude, and let me just say, “EEEEK!”