Paskenta, CA

Paskenta Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Paskenta News Alert
 3 days ago

PASKENTA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0bKl5oxp00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 72 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

With Paskenta News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

