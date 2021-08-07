Paskenta Daily Weather Forecast
PASKENTA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 102 °F, low 72 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
