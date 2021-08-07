Daily Weather Forecast For Dunn Center
DUNN CENTER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0