Daily Weather Forecast For Dunn Center

DUNN CENTER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, August 9 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 26 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.