Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montello, NV

Montello Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Montello News Alert
Montello News Alert
 3 days ago

MONTELLO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0bKl5e8Z00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Haze

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Smoke during the day; while smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Montello News Alert

Montello News Alert

Montello, NV
2
Followers
120
Post
85
Views
ABOUT

With Montello News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montello, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montello Weather Forecast#Nv#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy