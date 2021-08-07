Cancel
Ukiah, OR

Ukiah Weather Forecast

Ukiah Today
 3 days ago

UKIAH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bKl5bUO00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 41 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ukiah Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

