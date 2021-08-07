Cancel
Buffalo Gap, SD

Buffalo Gap Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Buffalo Gap News Alert
Buffalo Gap News Alert
 3 days ago

BUFFALO GAP, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0bKl5OD300

  • Saturday, August 7

    Haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Buffalo Gap News Alert

Buffalo Gap News Alert

Buffalo Gap, SD
ABOUT

With Buffalo Gap News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

