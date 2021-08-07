Gerlach Daily Weather Forecast

GERLACH, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Smoke High 98 °F, low 62 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Smoke High 97 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 30 mph



Monday, August 9 Smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.