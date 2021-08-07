Cancel
Gerlach, NV

Gerlach Daily Weather Forecast

Gerlach News Flash
Gerlach News Flash
 3 days ago

GERLACH, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bKl5Iuh00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke

    • High 98 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Smoke

    • High 97 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gerlach, NV
With Gerlach News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

