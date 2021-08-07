Gerlach Daily Weather Forecast
GERLACH, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Smoke
- High 98 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Smoke
- High 97 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Monday, August 9
Smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
