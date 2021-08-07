Daily Weather Forecast For Sentinel Butte

SENTINEL BUTTE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 24 mph



Monday, August 9 Isolated Rain Showers High 78 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 26 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 28 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.