Daily Weather Forecast For Sentinel Butte
SENTINEL BUTTE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, August 9
Isolated Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
