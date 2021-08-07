Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sentinel Butte, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Sentinel Butte

Posted by 
Sentinel Butte Voice
Sentinel Butte Voice
 3 days ago

SENTINEL BUTTE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ptPzV_0bKl5H1y00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Isolated Rain Showers

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Sentinel Butte Voice

Sentinel Butte Voice

Sentinel Butte, ND
1
Followers
136
Post
48
Views
ABOUT

With Sentinel Butte Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butte, ND
City
Sentinel Butte, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nd Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy