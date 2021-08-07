Cancel
Kim, CO

Daily Weather Forecast For Kim

Kim News Alert
 3 days ago

KIM, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0bKl5G9F00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kim, CO
ABOUT

With Kim News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Kim, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim Co Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
