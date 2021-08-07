Daily Weather Forecast For Orient
ORIENT, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 94 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
