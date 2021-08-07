Daily Weather Forecast For Orient

ORIENT, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 94 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 22 mph



