Orient, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Orient

Posted by 
Orient Journal
Orient Journal
 3 days ago

ORIENT, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bKl5ENn00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Orient, SD
With Orient Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

