Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, NM

Des Moines is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Des Moines Daily
Des Moines Daily
 3 days ago

(DES MOINES, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Des Moines. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Des Moines:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bKl5DV400

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny then haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Des Moines Daily

Des Moines Daily

Des Moines, NM
9
Followers
101
Post
203
Views
ABOUT

With Des Moines Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Des Moines, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy