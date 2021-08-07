Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palmdale, FL

Saturday rain in Palmdale: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Palmdale Digest
Palmdale Digest
 3 days ago

(PALMDALE, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Palmdale Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Palmdale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bKl5Bjc00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Palmdale Digest

Palmdale Digest

Palmdale, FL
12
Followers
173
Post
405
Views
ABOUT

With Palmdale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palmdale, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy