4-Day Weather Forecast For Melstone
MELSTONE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 92 °F, low 62 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Haze during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 94 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 41 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
