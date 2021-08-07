Cancel
Environment

Paynes Creek Weather Forecast

Paynes Creek News Beat
 3 days ago

PAYNES CREEK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bKl55WV00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while smoke overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Smoke then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Paynes Creek, CA
With Paynes Creek News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

