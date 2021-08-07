Paynes Creek Weather Forecast

PAYNES CREEK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas of smoke during the day; while smoke overnight High 98 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Smoke then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 95 °F, low 66 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 97 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.