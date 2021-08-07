Nixon Daily Weather Forecast
NIXON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Smoke
- High 96 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Smoke
- High 93 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Monday, August 9
Smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
