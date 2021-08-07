4-Day Weather Forecast For Lima
LIMA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0