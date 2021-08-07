Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soda Springs, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Soda Springs

Posted by 
Soda Springs Post
Soda Springs Post
 3 days ago

SODA SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bKl4yVe00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Soda Springs Post

Soda Springs Post

Soda Springs, CA
3
Followers
173
Post
407
Views
ABOUT

With Soda Springs Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Soda Springs, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy