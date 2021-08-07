Cancel
Leadore, ID

Leadore Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Leadore News Beat
LEADORE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bKl4xcv00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy frost overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

