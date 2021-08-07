Cancel
Environment

Roy Daily Weather Forecast

Roy News Alert
 3 days ago

ROY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bKl4wkC00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny then haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 57 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Roy, NM
With Roy News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

