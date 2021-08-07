Cancel
Grenora, ND

4-Day Weather Forecast For Grenora

Grenora News Watch
 3 days ago

GRENORA, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WKigE_0bKl4uyk00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grenora, ND
With Grenora News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

