4-Day Weather Forecast For Grenora

GRENORA, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 26 mph



Monday, August 9 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 29 mph



