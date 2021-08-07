4-Day Weather Forecast For Grenora
GRENORA, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0