Elk City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ELK CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 84 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, August 9
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
