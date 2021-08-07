Cancel
Elk City, ID

Elk City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Elk City News Flash
ELK CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0bKl4rKZ00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Elk City News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

