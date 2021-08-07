Elk City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ELK CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 84 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Sunday, August 8 Light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight High 67 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, August 9 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.