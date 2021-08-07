Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corona, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Corona

Posted by 
Corona Daily
Corona Daily
 3 days ago

CORONA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0bKl4qRq00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Corona Daily

Corona Daily

Corona, NM
8
Followers
85
Post
57
Views
ABOUT

With Corona Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corona, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy