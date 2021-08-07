Cancel
Mitchell, OR

Mitchell Weather Forecast

Mitchell Journal
 3 days ago

MITCHELL, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bKl4ovc00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • 2 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mitchell, OR
