Paisley, OR

Paisley Daily Weather Forecast

Paisley News Beat
 3 days ago

PAISLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0bKl4n2t00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Haze then sunny during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

