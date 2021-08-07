Cancel
Imlay, NV

Imlay Weather Forecast

Imlay News Alert
Imlay News Alert
 3 days ago

IMLAY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0bKl4mAA00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke

    • High 97 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Imlay News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

