4-Day Weather Forecast For Brevig Mission

BREVIG MISSION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Light rain likely then scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight High 53 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight High 57 °F, low 44 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight High 54 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Isolated rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 48 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



