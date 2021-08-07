Cancel
Brevig Mission Dispatch

4-Day Weather Forecast For Brevig Mission

Brevig Mission Dispatch
 3 days ago

BREVIG MISSION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bKl4jVz00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Light rain likely then scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 44 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brevig Mission, AK
With Brevig Mission Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

