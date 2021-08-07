Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whiting, KS

Whiting is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Whiting Updates
Whiting Updates
 3 days ago

(WHITING, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Whiting. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Whiting:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0bKl4gro00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Whiting Updates

Whiting Updates

Whiting, KS
8
Followers
169
Post
308
Views
ABOUT

With Whiting Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whiting, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy