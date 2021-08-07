Cancel
Winifred, MT

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Winifred

Winifred Updates
Winifred Updates
 3 days ago

(WINIFRED, MT) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Winifred:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0bKl4fz500

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Winifred Updates

Winifred Updates

Winifred, MT
With Winifred Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

