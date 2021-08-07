Cancel
Glendale, UT

Weather Forecast For Glendale

Glendale Voice
 3 days ago

GLENDALE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0bKl4bSB00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 58 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 58 °F
    • 7 to 16 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

