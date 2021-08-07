Cancel
Coin, IA

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Coin Bulletin
 3 days ago

(COIN, IA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Coin Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bKl4Zdb00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Coin, IA
