Mooreton, ND

Mooreton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Mooreton Dispatch
 3 days ago

MOORETON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bKl4Xs900

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Mooreton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

