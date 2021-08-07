Mooreton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MOORETON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0