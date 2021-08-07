Mooreton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MOORETON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, August 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 91 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 24 mph



