Buckland, AK

Buckland Weather Forecast

Buckland News Alert
 3 days ago

BUCKLAND, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bKl4WzQ00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Light rain likely then scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Buckland News Alert

Buckland, AK
ABOUT

With Buckland News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

