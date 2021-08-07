Buckland Weather Forecast

BUCKLAND, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Light rain likely then scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, August 8 Mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 61 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Scattered Rain Showers High 60 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Scattered rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 55 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



