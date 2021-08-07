Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elida, NM

Elida Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Elida Journal
Elida Journal
 3 days ago

ELIDA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bKl4V6h00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 67 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Elida Journal

Elida Journal

Elida, NM
7
Followers
134
Post
659
Views
ABOUT

With Elida Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elida, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy