Marshall Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MARSHALL, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Widespread rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 60 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
