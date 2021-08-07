Marshall Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MARSHALL, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight High 63 °F, low 50 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Widespread rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 9 Scattered Rain Showers High 60 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



