Index Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

INDEX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Light rain during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight High 65 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, August 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



