Index Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
INDEX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Light rain during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
