Index, WA

Index Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Index Daily
 3 days ago

INDEX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bKl4SSW00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Light rain during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Index, WA
ABOUT

With Index Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

