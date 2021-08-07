Capay Daily Weather Forecast
CAPAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
