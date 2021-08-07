Cancel
Capay, CA

Capay Daily Weather Forecast

Capay News Flash
Capay News Flash
CAPAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bKl4Qh400

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Capay News Flash

Capay News Flash

Capay, CA
With Capay News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

