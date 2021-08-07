Weather Forecast For Winnett
WINNETT, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze
- High 92 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
