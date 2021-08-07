Weather Forecast For Winnett

WINNETT, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Haze High 92 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, August 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 32 mph



Monday, August 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 26 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 22 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.