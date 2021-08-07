Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Delmita Daily
Delmita Daily
 3 days ago

(DELMITA, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Delmita:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bKl4NI700

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 77 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 78 °F
    • 7 to 16 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 75 °F
    • 6 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Delmita Daily

Delmita Daily

Delmita, TX
15
Followers
171
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Delmita Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy