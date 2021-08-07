Cancel
Michigan, ND

Weather Forecast For Michigan

Michigan Voice
 3 days ago

MICHIGAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bKl4LWf00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

ABOUT

With Michigan Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

