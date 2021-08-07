Weather Forecast For Michigan
MICHIGAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
