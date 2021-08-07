Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Effie, MN

Effie Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Effie Post
Effie Post
 3 days ago

EFFIE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0bKl4IsU00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Effie Post

Effie Post

Effie, MN
9
Followers
138
Post
165
Views
ABOUT

With Effie Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effie, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy