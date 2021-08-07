4-Day Weather Forecast For Metaline Falls

METALINE FALLS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas of smoke then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 82 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Sunday, August 8 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight High 71 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, August 9 Haze High 81 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Haze High 88 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



