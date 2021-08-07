Cancel
Metaline Falls, WA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Metaline Falls

Metaline Falls Dispatch
 3 days ago

METALINE FALLS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bKl4G7200

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Haze

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Haze

    • High 88 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Metaline Falls, WA
With Metaline Falls Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

