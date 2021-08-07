4-Day Weather Forecast For Metaline Falls
METALINE FALLS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 9
Haze
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Haze
- High 88 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
