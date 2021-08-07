Cancel
Grand Marais, MI

Grand Marais Daily Weather Forecast

 3 days ago

GRAND MARAIS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bKl4FEJ00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Grand Marais News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

