Angoon, AK

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Angoon Daily
 3 days ago

(ANGOON, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Angoon Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Angoon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bKl4ELa00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Light Rain

    • High 57 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Light Rain

    • High 58 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Angoon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

