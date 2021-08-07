Cancel
Baileyville, KS

Rainy forecast for Baileyville? Jump on it!

Baileyville Updates
Baileyville Updates
 3 days ago

(BAILEYVILLE, KS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Baileyville Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Baileyville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bKl4Ca800

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Baileyville Updates

Baileyville Updates

Baileyville, KS
With Baileyville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

