Daily Weather Forecast For Wakita
WAKITA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 99 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 99 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
