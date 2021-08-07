Cancel
Tilden, TX

Tilden Weather Forecast

TILDEN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bKl488T00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Tilden News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

