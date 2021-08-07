Daily Weather Forecast For Dell City
DELL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 70 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 70 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 10
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 69 °F
- 8 to 15 mph wind
