Daily Weather Forecast For Dell City

DELL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 100 °F, low 70 °F 7 to 14 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 70 °F 7 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 10 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 95 °F, low 69 °F 8 to 15 mph wind



