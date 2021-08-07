Cancel
Dell City, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Dell City

Dell City News Beat
 3 days ago

DELL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bKl44bZ00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 70 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 70 °F
    • 7 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • 8 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Dell City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

