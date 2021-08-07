San Simeon Daily Weather Forecast
SAN SIMEON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
