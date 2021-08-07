Cancel
San Simeon, CA

San Simeon Daily Weather Forecast

San Simeon Updates
San Simeon Updates
 3 days ago

SAN SIMEON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0bKl42q700

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

