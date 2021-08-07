Austin Weather Forecast

AUSTIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Smoke High 86 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Smoke during the day; while smoke then mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 30 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.